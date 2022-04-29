Festival Continues This Weekend

With Festival International de Louisiane back, you might not know which way to go! From volunteering, to music and food, it's a lot to take in. Those involved with putting Festival together are as excited as can be.



Festival's Marketing Coordinator Carly Viator says, "There's seven different stages, spread out around downtown Lafayette, so one stage you can be listening to music from Africa, one from right here in Lafayette. Then come over here, you have a bunch of French jams from Canada, Belgium, and France. There's something for everybody."

Dave Baker Festival International de Louisiane

And they mean everybody, no matter what age. Candace Gulotta-Haggart, the Development Director for Festival International saying, "Scene des Jeunes is going to be an amazing opportunity for families to come to Festival and bring their children. They'll have amazing, fantastic, educational opportunities and activities for them to do while they're there!"

Dave Baker Scene des Jeunes-Festival International de Louisiane

You certainly won't go hungry. Viator adds, "Our food vendors are back and the foodies are super excited. Grab what looks good to you, but be sure to go support those local restaurants now that they're back in person with us!" Viator also saying Festival supports so many artists. "You can grab some local artwork, or pieces from around the world. At our Art Market, people come from all over to shop those."

KATC Festival Food

There are plenty of ways you can keep Festival running, and more importantly, FREE! Viator saying, "You can run the Festival 5K, you can pick a volunteer shift, perhaps grab some merchandise."

KATC

It's a lot to take in. But never fear, everything Festival is right at your fingertips! Seth Landry with Home Bank saying, "We're looking forward to showcasing our great city to thousands of visitors around the world by supporting the Festival International Mobile App." Viator also saying, "You can check out the Festival App for the full rundown, plan out your schedule. You can even pick out your volunteer shift, browse through the merchandise, the app pretty much has everything you need."

Festival International de Louisiane

And if you still want to volunteer, you can certainly head to the volunteer center near the Fais Do Do stage. They'll put you to work, but they'll also fit you in the right place and the right time to suit your needs.

