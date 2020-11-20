Family Tree helping people get fit this Fall

Fall Fit Fest is a way to get families moving during the pandemic.

Family Tree is the host of this virtual event.

Marie Collins, executive director, said all you have to do is go to https://www.acadianafamilytree.org/ and sign up.

She said a person can track their activity, add family and friends, and even co-workers to join in on the fun. It does not matter what the activity is--as long as you are moving.

"Whatever kind of movement that is," Collins said. "We called it the "Fall Fit Fest" because it's whatever you want to do. You can go to a class, workout outside, do yard work--I'll even count house work."

Fall Fit Fest is going on through November 25th.

Those who log the most hours and earn the most points weekly challenges will win a prize.