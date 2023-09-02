Family fun day to fundraise for medical expenses for Kaplan Fire Chief's daughter

KAPLAN, La. — The city of Kaplan is inviting everyone to come out for a worthy cause.

Kate's Crusade Family Fun Day will be held at Clement Park all day long in order to fundraise for the daughter of Kaplan Fire Chief Jacob Faulk.

According to her family, Kate was diagnosed with alpha-mannosidosis, a rare condition that affects one in every two million births.

The event has arts and crafts vendors, food, bands, and even a children's train ride. All proceeds will go directly to the Faulk family who are currently in Minneapolis at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital, where their daughter Kate is receiving treatment.

Kate's Crusade will be held all day long until 9 p.m., and the city is inviting anyone to come and help fight against Alpha-mannosidosis and support the Faulk family.