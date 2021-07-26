Fall registration open for Southside Youth Soccer

Brian Martinez moved to Louisiana when he was ten years old; the soccer program at the time was small.

"I came from Los Angeles, a bigger area, and I came here and saw how small things were," Martinez said.

"But I got to come here and play here."

In the year that followed, Martinez said kids started to pick up on soccer.

Today, fields across Acadiana fill up every weekend with kids perfecting the sport.

"On a personal side, it gives me pride and joy to see it grow," Martinez said.

During camp, the kids learn a variety of skills.

Whether they have been practicing for a while or they are just kicking the ball around for the first time, it prepares them for the season ahead.

"Everybody is different, and everybody comes from different levels," Jon Oriva said. "Our methodology considers that, and our point of view is to understand that each player is different. No matter the level of the player we will put them in an environment where they're going to learn.

"Fall registration is open right now for the Fall '21 soccer season.

The first game is on September 11th.

For more details you can click on the link below:

www.southsideyouthsoccer.com