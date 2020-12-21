Days before Christmas, a family of 7 loses everything in a house fire

SUNSET — This weekend should be one of excitement and anticipation for children, as they look forward to Christmas celebrations next week.

But for the five girls in one Sunset family, it's a time to start over.

On Friday, Meghan Broussard left her 14-year-old daughter at home with a friend while she went to pick up her other daughter from school. Not long after she left, she got a phone call from her daughter and a neighbor. Their house was engulfed in flames.

"She was in her bedroom, she heard glass breaking, and she thought I had came home, so she didn't get up. Then she heard another noise, she opened her bedroom door, and it started filling with smoke, she said the curtains were on fire, and they just ran out of the house," Broussard said.

The home a total loss, but some of their belongings survived. One of those was Snowflake, an Elf on a Shelf her 8-year-old daughter was worried about.

"We pulled up, I just picked her up from school and she says "Mama, the elf! Snowflake is in the house!" Broussard said.

Luckily, they found the elf 'untouched' by the fire.

"We only have one animal, the elf. He made it out alive...He's good," her husband Jeremy said.

The homeowners say they have only lived in the house since March.

Even after losing everything, the Broussards say they're thankful to still have each other.

"A home, you can rebuild. I can't rebuild my family," Jeremy said.

A Go-fund-me has been set up for the family. If you'd like to help them out, Click here.

