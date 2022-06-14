Watch
Critical blood shortage declared by Vitalant on World Blood Donor Day

Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Vitalant, a nonprofit blood service provider, has announced an urgent need for blood donors.

According to Vitalant, the number of new donors has decreased by 12% year over year with thousands of appointments going unfilled.

“Every time you donate you help ensure a patient’s lifesaving treatment doesn’t have to be put on hold,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “When patient needs consistently
outpace donors scheduling appointments, chances are higher a leukemia patient won’t be able to get their regular transfusion, or a transplant recipient will have their surgery delayed.”

To schedule an appointment visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

World Blood Donor Day was established by the World Health Organization to raise awareness of the need for safe and readily available blood supply.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.