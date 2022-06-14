Critical blood shortage declared by Vitalant on World Blood Donor Day

Vitalant, a nonprofit blood service provider, has announced an urgent need for blood donors.

According to Vitalant, the number of new donors has decreased by 12% year over year with thousands of appointments going unfilled.

“Every time you donate you help ensure a patient’s lifesaving treatment doesn’t have to be put on hold,” said Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo. “When patient needs consistently

outpace donors scheduling appointments, chances are higher a leukemia patient won’t be able to get their regular transfusion, or a transplant recipient will have their surgery delayed.”

To schedule an appointment visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

World Blood Donor Day was established by the World Health Organization to raise awareness of the need for safe and readily available blood supply.

