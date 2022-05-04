Cool Schools: St. Stephen Early Learning Center

Today's Cool School is the St. Stephen's Early Learning Center in Berwick. Students there were celebrating Earth Day.



The PreK 3 and PreK 4 classes led by Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Paradee, and Mrs. Hayles worked with the students to plant a White Bracken Brown Beauty Magnolia tree. The tree is surrounded by a bed of marigolds. The kids will be growing along with the tree and will be amazed at it's growth as they get older!

St. Stephen's Early Learning Center St. Stephen's Earth Day Tree

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

