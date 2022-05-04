Cool Schools: St. Stephen Early Learning Center

Today's Cool School is the St. Stephen's Early Learning Center in Berwick. Students there were celebrating Earth Day.
The PreK 3 and PreK 4 classes led by Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Paradee, and Mrs. Hayles worked with the students to plant a White Bracken Brown Beauty Magnolia tree. The tree is surrounded by a bed of marigolds. The kids will be growing along with the tree and will be amazed at it's growth as they get older!
If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.