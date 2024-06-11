Clarence Lazard fought through adversity as a father of four

Fatherhood has its ups and downs. Clarence Lazard and his wife Shawn Guidry Lazard have four children together.

Shawn’s life was taken away due to a stroke in 2018. After Clearance laid his wife to rest, he had to play both roles.

Times like that allow you to be weak, but he had to be strong for his children.

“I had to become a dad and mom,” Lazard. “She was the shoulder to cry on, and I had to take on that role and up my game.”

Lazard found different ways to bond with his kids including to push them to become the people that they are today.

“We don’t play sports together or do anything like that, said Lazard's son Chadrick Edmund. “Our bonding time is going to different meetings and finding ways to make our community better.”

Now Lazard is the founder of "Dad and Kids" and over the weekend they had their third annual Father’s Day Walk. Locals see him as a great father, but his kids see him as a superhero and hope to raise their kids the same way.

“He goes above and beyond for everyone,” said Lazard's son Chris Lazard. “The morale and the integrity he has, I want to pass it down to kids.”