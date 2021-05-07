Celebrating Mom ahead of Mother's Day

Being a mom is not an easy job.

Not only are you tasked with having to keep little people happy, you also try to make sure sure they turn out to be good little humans.

Then there are the many worries that cross your mind as your child grows.

Am I doing this right?

Did I prepare them enough?

Savoy

"I hope he grows up and is happy, healthy, and a good kid," Sarah Savoy said.

"I hope she stays strong and true to who she is," Lauren Bardash said.

"I hope he can achieve everything he sets his mind to do and know that he's loved," Noel Bourgeois said.

It seems as we worry our children thrive.

Noel

They know that they are loved.

"What are you going to do for your mom for mothers day," I asked.

"Give her breakfast in bed and lots of presents," Charley Savoy said.

Camille

"I want to give her breakfast in bed," Graham Prejean said.

"What kind of breakfast," I asked.

"Waffle," Graham said.

"Do you know how to make waffles," I asked.

"Uh huh," Graham said.

"Do you do it often," I asked.

"Not really," Graham said.

While some of those more simple questions seem to stump their little minds.

"What does your mom say all of the time to you," I asked.

Cohen shrugged his shoulders.

"She doesn't tell you to clean your room," I asked.

Yes," He said. "Clean my room."

Graham

"How old is your mom," I asked.

Silence

"How old is your mom," I asked.

32, I think or 22," Kennedy answered.

"You can throw any number out there," I said.

"20"

SCS

It is the other questions that they can answer that mean the most.

"When the weather is yucky and a storm is outside with lightning and thunder I just snuggle a lot," Camille Minvielle said.

And your mom is there, right,' I asked.

"Yes," Camille answered.

"Is that the best part of having a mom," I asked.

"Yes," Camille answered.

"What is your most favorite thing about your mom," I asked.

"She's lovable and has courage," Graham said.

"That's a good one," I said.

"Do you hope you can always be lovable and have courage," I asked.

Graham shook his head yes.

Kennedy

"What is the best thing I do for you," I asked.

"Help me up when I fall and hurt myself," Analice said.

"That's a good one," I said.

For us moms, who worry if we are doing it right, this Mother's Day those little surprises we are going to receive, no matter how big or small, are the reassurance that we are doing just fine.