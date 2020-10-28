Cancelations and closures ahead of Hurricane Zeta

This list shows the cancellations, closures and postponements of events taking place this week as a result of Hurricane Zeta.

State Office Closures

State offices in 20 parishes and Grand Isle will be closing at 12:00 pm Wednesday, Oct. 20 in preparation for Hurricane Zeta.

The parishes where state offices will close at noon are: Ascension, Assumption, East Feliciana, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington and West Feliciana. Cameron Parish, which has been closed since Hurricane Laura, remains closed until further notice.

St. Mary Parish Schools

V. B. Glencoe Charter School: In-person learning will resume on Thursday, October 29, and V. B. Glencoe Charter School will be open following normal operations.

