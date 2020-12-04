Cajun Harley Davidson hosting fundraiser for St. Jude

Cajun Harley Davidson will host a "Ride to Provide" Saturday, December 5th at 10am.

Registration starts at 8am.

The event is to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"I hope they get information about St. Jude that some people might not have," Shannon Wilkerson said. "There are a lot of people who don't have a full understanding of what St. Jude does for so

many families. We hope they get information that helps them understand more about St. Jude and move forward and make donations and participate in other fundraisers that benefit St. Jude."

Motorcycles are $20 and $5 for an additional rider.

Jeeps and Hot Rods are $25 and T-shirts will be provided.

There will be a silent auction, 50/50, vendors, and food.

All proceeds will go to St. Jude.