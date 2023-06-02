Bookends with Katie and Aly: Preventing the summer slide

Research shows that two months of reading skills and two and half months of math skills are lost over summer.

By the time a student reaches middle school, they have lost the equivalent of 2 years of learning to summer slide.

This edition of Bookends with Katie and Aly focusing on that summer slide with two books that may keep your little ones entertained and wanting to read during summer break.

Vivienne in Paris by Maria Castellucci follows a young girl on a journey through Paris to find out what makes her tick. She is able to see the sights, smells, and sounds of the city and really learns how to be aware of her surroundings. This book is good for those summer travelers and how to appreciate new places and even old that you may visit.

Sometimes, children just do not want to sit and read so the remedy to that, a cookbook.

Allow them to help out in the kitchen with baking or cooking as long as they can read the ingredients, pick them out, and read the directions.

Pinkalicious: Cupcake Cookbook by Victoria Kann is one way to get kids into reading.

There are dozens of recipes that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

For adults, twenty minutes a day of reading can help with relaxation and getting back in touch with you.

Ali Landry: Reshape Your Life will not only help to refocus your mindset but also help you align your health, beauty, and all of your core values. For those of you from Acadiana will be able to relate to some of the core values that Landry incorporates in this book.

Share Your Stuff: I'll Go First by Laura Tremaine helps women with communicating with friends and being more open and vulnerable to the questions or responses we should have with our friends.

Judgment is something that we try not to pass, but it happens; this book will help dive deeper into how our words can hurt others and better ways to handle uncomfortable situations.

