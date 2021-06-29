Bonefish Grill ushering in summer with Watermelon Martini

Bonefish Grill in Lafayette is the second stop on our Tini Tour 2021.

Tyler Reaux, kitchen manager at Bonefish Grill, said this year's drink is a twist on one of their favorites.

"We're making our twist on our watermelon martini," Reaux said.

"We have our Three Olives Vodka and we infused it with our fresh cucumbers. I'm going to take a few pieces of watermelon and put into my pint glass and muddle them. I'm then going to add ice, two counts of our Three Olives Vodka, and cumber. Next, we do two pumps of cane syrup, our fresh sour mix, cap it, and shake it twenty times. Then we're going to pour it into our Martini glass and float it with two frozen watermelon cubes. Nothing says summer like a watermelon martini."

Kim Thackston, director of Healing House, said the last 17 years of Tini Tuesday have been amazing and the support they get from Acadiana grows ever year.

"I have to say, it's been an amazing partnership," Thackston said. "Without the restaurants we couldn't do this. We couldn't have this special summer promotion and raise the money that we do for Healing House. We appreciate the restaurants as much as they appreciate what we do for the children that we serve in the community."

With the purchase of an entree, you can get Bonefish Grill's signature martini for two dollars.

That money will go directly to Healing House.

For more information you can head to healing-house.org.