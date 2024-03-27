LAFAYETTE, LA — Lafayette City Court, Lafayette District Court, and the Federal Court were all evacuated following a bomb threat.
According to Lafayette Police someone called in the threats.
A perimeter has been set up and are asking people to avoid the area.
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Lafayette City, District, and Federal Courts
Posted at 9:49 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 10:58:41-04
