Amber Greggs hosted a high school basketball camp over the weekend

Kids from all over Lafayette Parish went to Southside High School to sharpen their game before the 2023 Basketball season

Amber Gregg hosted the “4 The Culture camp” on Sunday for kids in the 9th through 12th grade.

The camp featured drills such as dribbling, shooting, and a three-on-three contest.

Gregg said that she just wants the parish to be one of the household names in Louisiana.

“Some of the best kids in the state are here with the intention of playing at the next level, said Gregg.”

“We want to provide the resources for them to get better and drive the culture here in Lafayette.”

They are hoping to make the camp an annual event in the near future.