A Basile family gets an amazing present just before Christmas.

Tracey LeJeune had no idea that her son, Jessy a marine, was going to come home for Christmas.

He dressed in a Grinch costume, walked into a family gathering, and sat on his mom's lap.

When he finally took off the mask, Tracey turned, and started to cry.

She said she was surprised and happy to have Jessy home for the holidays.