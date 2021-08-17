Acadia Parish students heading back to school

Acadia Parish Superintendent, Scott Richard, said the best way to start off the 2021-22 school year was by getting kids back in the classroom.

"We knew going into this school, based on losing a semester from March until May of 2020, on top of all of the interruptions we had last school year, the number of quarantines with students and staff being out....the best place for us to be is starting out in person, daily instruction, with everybody working as a team."

That team working with everyone to get back into the groove of mask wearing and teaching the younger kids how to wear them properly.

"We know how important it is...we respect everyone's opinion on the issue, but we're obligated to comply with all of the regulations that are out there. I"m confident that our families and staff will work together to make it a positive start to the school year...even with the masks."

All students will start on August 18th.

There will be no A/B schedule and quarantining will remain the same.

Those who are six feet or less--with someone 15 minutes or more determines who is a close contact.

If a child is properly masked and deemed a close contact they may not have to quarantine.

"That's why it's so important to have the masks on it helps us keep kids in school," Richard said.

In the event a class or school must quarantine, Richard said they have been working all summer upgrading technology in their classrooms to make the transition easier.

"Every teacher in Acadia Parish will have an up-to-date, modern, most current active panel in their classrooms. This will help with the technology process in the event we have to pivot or flex to a different learning style due to quarantine. We really ramped up technology in the parish."

With ramped up technology and guidelines in place Richard said he is ready to see what the 2021-22 school year brings their way.