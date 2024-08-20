A great way to start your morning

Positive Mornings began as an initiative by Clarence Lazard to make a difference in the lives of students and teachers as they begin their school day. Each morning, Lazard would greet students with a warm welcome as they arrived at school.

The program has seen great success, and the vice president of Dads and Kids—a group involved with the initiative—shared that he has been participating in Positive Mornings for three years. During, the eight hours that students spend in school, faculty members understand that it is their responsibility to help as much as possible in providing the support and care that children need.

"I always ask myself what I can do better tomorrow, said Northeast Elementary School Principal Robin Villemarette. "My entire staff feels the same way that I do because those kids are my babies too."

Teachers have noticed that the cheerful energy rubs off on them, too. They find that seeing the children respond with the same positive energy gives them an extra boost for the day.

"I came in with my daughter and she told me that this is amazing,"

said Northeast teacher, Anamechia Joseph Levier. My daughter came out to cheer with us showing that this does positively impact a kid."

Lazard is delighted by the smiles and joy that Positive Mornings brings to the students, teachers, and parents alike. He believes that St. Landry Parish has many wonderful things happening within the community, but he feels that people need to actively encourage and support them. "We only see the bad," said Lazard. "We are still going to do what's necessary to have positive things in the city."