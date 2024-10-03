Hispanic Heritage Month: En Nuestro Barrio

To celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month, KATC-TV3 is highlighting the growing Latino population across Acadiana. The 10 minute special spotlights the diverse tapestry of Hispanic and Latino culture in Acadiana, showcasing the artistry, entrepreneurship, and heritage that enrich our community. KATC Neighborhood Reporters Penelope Lopez and Christina Mondragon will lead the special.

The special will highlight a remarkable group of female Indigenous Aztec dancers from Mexico. Their performances honor ancestral traditions and tell powerful stories through movement and music, reflecting the deep-rooted heritage of their culture.

Additionally, we’ll dive into the importance of Toddler Time at the Acadiana Children’s Museum and Spanish immersion classes, where the next generation is learning not only the language but also the cultural nuances that come with it. These programs are vital for preserving heritage and fostering appreciation for the rich diversity within our community.

Celebrating the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of Latino business owners, we talk about an Argentine who makes empanadas, a dish made from folding dough over fillings like cheese and meats, from scratch to Maria Hernandez from Jalisco, Mexico who owns a traditional Mexican restaurant in Abbeville. We’ll explore their stories and celebrate the impact they have on our local economy.

“En Nuestro Barrio” is executive produced by Damien Richard, Brooke Williams, Angie Simoneaux, and Penelope Lopez. Reggie Dupre is the director, Jacob Wallace is the creative director, and Taylor Toole is the segment producer.

Para celebrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana y Latina, KATC-TV3 destaca la población latina en Acadiana. El especial de 10 minutos destaca la cultura hispana y latina en Acadiana, mostrando el arte, el espíritu empresarial y la herencia que enriquecen a nuestra comunidad. Las reporteras vecinales de KATC Penélope López y Christina Mondragón dirigirán el especial.

El especial destacará a un notable grupo de bailarinas indígenas aztecas de México. Sus actuaciones honran las tradiciones ancestrales y cuentan historias poderosas a través del movimiento y la música, reflejando la herencia profundamente arraigada de su cultura.

Además, profundizaremos la importancia del “Toddler Time” un programa para niños pequeños en el Museo Infantil Acadiana y las clases de inmersión en español, donde la próxima generación está aprendiendo no solo el idioma sino también los matices culturales que lo acompañan. Estos programas son vitales para preservar el patrimonio y fomentar el aprecio por la rica diversidad dentro de nuestra comunidad.

Celebrando el vibrante espíritu emprendedor de los dueños de negocios latinos, hablamos con un argentino que hace empanadas a María Hernández de Jalisco, México, propietaria de un restaurante tradicional Mexicano en Abbeville. Exploramos sus historias y celebraremos el impacto que tienen en nuestra economía local.

“En Nuestro Barrio” cuenta con la producción ejecutiva de Damien Richard, Brooke Williams, Angie Simoneaux y Penélope López. Reggie Dupre es el director, Jacob Wallace es el director creativo y Taylor Toole es la productora del segmento.

