Here’s the best way to clean a glass stovetop

Having a glass stovetop is a gift or a curse, depending on how you look at it. On the one hand, it can free up counter space in a small kitchen. On the other hand, it’s extremely difficult to clean. Grease, grime and burned food can easily build up into a rock-hard crust that refuses to budge. On top of that, abrasive cleaning sprays and scrubbers will damage the glass stovetop surface.

So how can you clean your glass cooktop effectively yet gently? Fortunately, we have the solution. With a few basic supplies (several you probably already have in your pantry!) your glass cooktop will be sparkling clean once again — no harsh chemicals needed!

What You’ll Need

Spray bottle

Baking soda

White vinegar

Towel or washcloth

Razor scraper

MORE: Should you be mopping with cinnamon?

First, wipe down the (completely cool!) stove with a damp sponge to remove any crumbs. Then, spray it with a fine layer of white vinegar — this is where you’ll use the spray bottle, for convenience. The white vinegar will cut through grease and help soften the baked-on gunk.

Next, completely cover any extra-grimy spots with a layer of baking soda. Wet the baking soda with a few spritzes of white vinegar and let sit for at least 15 minutes.

Then, use a towel or washcloth to wipe away the debris on the stove. No need to scrub; baking soda is naturally abrasive (yet still gentle on glass surfaces!).

If you’re more of a visual learner and would like to see this method in action, we love this YouTube video tutorial from blogger Faith’s Homemaking:

If after white vinegar and baking soda you still can’t get everything off, this is where the razor scraper comes in handy.

Werxrite RetraGuard Safety Razor Blade Scraper

Amazon

$10.72 at Amazon

While the stove is still damp, use the razor scraper to carefully scrape off any stubborn spots. Work on one small spot at a time and be sure to move the razor blade smoothly to avoid scratching the glass stovetop’s surface.

What do you think? Will you be using this cleaning method on your glass stovetop?

MORE: This easy waxed paper hack makes cleaning a bit easier

Here’s the best way to clean a glass stovetop originally appeared on Simplemost.com