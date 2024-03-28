Healthy grocery store on wheels feeds the community

Abbeville, La. - On most days, the parking lot at the Christian Service center is typically filled with cars but on the second Thursday of each month, crowds line up for the only grocery store on wheels in Vermilion Parish.

Local residents like Carey Robertson say having a healthy mobile food truck in the community is essential.

“I feel like the food truck is a cost effective way of getting your healthy fruits and vegetables,” Robertson said.

Making Groceries Mobile Market opens at 10 am serving up fresh produce, fruits, dairy, and canned goods. They provide the community with budget friendly food items at an affordable price and they allow different payment methods such as cash, card, and SNAP benefits.

Robertson says having a place to buy discounted food in this economy is more important than ever before.

“Had I gone to the supermarket and purchased it I think I would have spent $40 versus here, I only spent $16 and even got a dozen eggs and a few other things,” Robertson said.

Making Groceries Mobile Market staff say their mission is to make sure everyone in the community has healthy food options.

“Everybody needs help, there’s no shame, there’s no judgment. If you want fruits, certain produce at a reasonable price just come to us,” Warehouse Specialist Aquais Benoit said.

Location:

Christian Service Center

701 Chevis St, Abbeville, LA, 70510

Time:

10 am - noon

When:

Second Thursday of the month. Upcoming date is April 11, 2024