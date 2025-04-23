'We're going in the wrong direction:' Whooping cough cases surging amid decline in vaccination rates

Cases of the whooping cough are surging across the U.S.

This year, 8,077 cases have been reported in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's more than double the 3,847 cases that were reported over the same period last year.

"The trend is worrisome," said Dr. Scott Roberts, assistant professor of infectious diseases at the Yale School of Medicine. "We're going in the wrong direction."

The illness is also known as pertussis, the bacteria that causes it. The CDC describes it as a "very contagious respiratory illness."

The symptoms are initially similar to those for the common cold, but they can last weeks and become more intense, according to Dr. Suraj Saggar, the Chief of Infectious Disease at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey.

"Think of just this hacking, persistent, prolonged cough that can last weeks if not months," Saggar said. "You can have these coughing fits where they come on, you're coughing for two, three, four, five minutes."

It can also spread quickly, with one person having the ability to infect 11 other susceptible individuals with the illness, according to Dr. Tina Tan, a professor of pediatrics at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and the president of the Infectious Disease Society of America.

In the worst cases, it can be fatal.

Last month, Louisiana's Department of Health confirmed two infants died from whooping cough in the previous six months.

Doctors point to declining vaccine rates as a reason for increasing cases of the whooping cough.

In the 2023-2024 school year, 92.3% of kindergarteners were vaccinated against pertussis, down from 94.9% during the 2020-2021 school year, according to CDC data.

"Unfortunately, these are cases that are preventable," Roberts said. "There is a vaccine that is efficacious against whooping cough."

The CDC recommends babies get a series of three DTaP shots to protect against the whooping cough before the age of one and booster shots later to maintain the protection.

Adults should get a booster dose every 10 years to protect against the illness.

You can see the full CDC recommendations here.

Doctors told Scripps News individuals should consult with their health care provider about their own vaccination plan against the whooping cough.