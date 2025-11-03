What long-term melatonin use may signal about your heart health, according to research

A new study suggests long-term melatonin use may be linked to heart failure, but experts say more research is needed before drawing any conclusions.

Researchers reviewed health records for tens of thousands of adults with chronic insomnia and found that people who took prescribed melatonin for more than a year had a higher chance of heart failure over five years.

The study also found that melatonin users were more likely to be hospitalized for heart failure and die of any cause compared to those who didn't use the sleep aid.

RELATED STORY | Short walks are good — but longer ones could dramatically impact your heart health, study says

However, experts stress that people shouldn't panic yet. They emphasize that the results show an association, not causation, and more research is needed to confirm these findings.

The study focused specifically on adults with chronic insomnia who were prescribed melatonin, rather than those using over-the-counter versions of the supplement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.