Pain patients caught in the crossfire of US opioid policies, experts say

Government rules meant to curb opioid abuse are leaving some chronic pain patients without the relief they need, according to doctors and advocates.

In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued prescribing guidelines that have since been written into law in more than 30 states. Critics say the rules are being used in ways the agency never intended, flagging doctors and restricting care.

“The policy has been weaponized,” said Claudia Merandi, founder of the Doctor Patient Forum. “You either can’t get your pain treated at all, or you’re undermedicated.”

Merandi says hundreds of doctors have been jailed for treating pain, while others fear losing their licenses.

Dr. Omer Awan, Scripps News medical contributor, says the opioid epidemic has swung the pendulum toward caution — but at a cost.

“Nearly 50 million Americans have chronic pain, and one size doesn’t fit all,” Awan said.

Both point out that most opioid deaths now involve illicit fentanyl, heroin or synthetic drugs, not prescribed medication. They warn that abruptly ending treatment can trigger dangerous withdrawal.

Merandi urges patients to speak out, using social media hashtags like #UntreatedPainKills. Awan says finding balance is crucial: preventing misuse while still treating real suffering.