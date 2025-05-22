New MAHA report identifies root causes of chronic diseases in American children

The Make America Healthy Again Commission released a report on Thursday detailing the root causes of chronic diseases among American children.

The 69-page report follows an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at improving the health of children in the U.S.

"After a century of costly and ineffective approaches, the federal government will lead a coordinated transformation of our food, health, and scientific systems. This strategic realignment will ensure that all Americans—today and in the future—live longer, healthier lives, supported by systems that prioritize prevention, wellbeing, and resilience," the report reads.

The MAHA Commission was led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He stated that the commission will spend the next 100 days preparing a follow-up report using the data gathered from Thursday's release.

"The next stage of this process is to come up with policy recommendations for the president, and then we'll spend the next four years implementing those policy recommendations," he said.

RELATED STORY | Donald Trump taps wellness influencer close to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for surgeon general

The report attributes chronic health issues to several factors, including poor diet, exposure to environmental chemicals, lack of physical activity, chronic stress, and overmedicalization.

The report claims that 40% of children in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic health condition, such as obesity, asthma, allergies, and behavioral disorders. It also notes that 1 in 5 children over age 6 in the U.S. are considered obese, while the obesity rate in several other developed nations is close to 1 in 10.

Additionally, the report highlights a rise in Type 2 diabetes rates among children.

While some aspects of the report are generally uncontroversial in the medical field—such as the overconsumption of ultraprocessed foods—other elements may receive pushback.

RELATED STORY | Drug industry critic Vinay Prasad will lead FDA's vaccine oversight

The report suggests that children are being overly medicated, claiming this practice causes more harm than good. It also implies a connection between food dyes and rising autism rates, although researchers have stated there is no conclusive evidence on this issue. The report indicates that spending on lobbying and research by the food, chemical-manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries has contributed to chronic disease.

The MAHA Commission also asserts that artificial sweeteners interfere with the gut microbiome, which can lead to obesity, metabolic issues, and glucose intolerance.