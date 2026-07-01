Michigan sees surge in cyclosporiasis infections linked to feces-contaminated food or water

Michigan health officials have issued a warning after more than 150 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection caused by a microscopic parasite, were reported in the state since June 22.

The parasitic infection spreads when people eat food or drink water that was contaminated with feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state typically has about 50 cases a year. But the state has surpassed that average in a matter of weeks.

“150 cases reported in southeast Michigan, including in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Livingston, Shiawassee, and Jackson counties since Monday, June 22nd," says Lindsay Patrick with the Monroe County Health Department in Michigan. "We currently have 67 cases in Monroe County. We are currently investigating the source. This is caused by an intestinal parasite. It’s from contaminated food.”



More than 150 cases of Cyclosporiasis reported in SE Michigan, MDHHS confirms

While health officials work to identify a point of common exposure, they say all produce should be thoroughly washed, whether it's in a restaurant or at home.

The CDC said most healthy people will eventually recover from cyclosporiasis without treatment, but that their illness may be prolonged.

The Scripps News Group in Detroit spoke with Lisa Vanhoose, who is recovering from the illness.

"I started getting really sick, where I was lethargic and couldn’t pick my head up. It came back positive, so they immediately admitted me into the hospital," she says. "I felt like I was dying."

As for where she may have gotten it?

"I ordered a salad. I went through a drive-thru once," she says.

FULL INTERVIEW: Lindsay Patrick with Monroe County Health Department on Cyclosporiasis

FULL INTERVIEW: Lindsay Patrick with Monroe County Health Department on Cyclosporiasis

Stephanie Shaughnessy, who also tested positive for cyclosporiasis, says she’s had food poisoning before, but this was much worse. While she’s on the road to recovery with antibiotics, she is still gaining back her appetite and feeling weak.

“I could not function on Thursday or Friday. I mean, there was no getting out of bed. I mean, I slept all day on Thursday and Friday,” Shaughnessy said.



Shaughnessy, it’s been an emotional roller-coaster. The mother of three says she started experiencing symptoms on Tuesday and by Friday, she was hospitalized.

“My symptoms were fatigue, nausea, watery diarrhea. I vomited twice, but the nausea was real. The nausea is what hit me hard,” she said. “Like I said, it’s not easy. It takes you out.”

Cyclospora infection is not known to spread from person to person. Symptoms occur anywhere from two to 12 days after exposure and may include:



frequent watery diarrhea

loss of appetite and weight

abdominal cramps and bloating

nausea (vomiting is less common)

low-grade fever

In order to prevent contracting the condition, you should:



Avoid consuming food or water that may be contaminated with feces.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their local health care provider.

This story was originally published by Simon Shaykhet and the Scripps News Group station in Detroit.