Colorado congresswoman seeks treatment for depression, aims to raise awareness

Rep. Yadira Caraveo said she sought treatment for depression at Walter Reed Medical Center as she advocates for getting help.

The Colorado congresswoman shared the news in a statement posted to social media.

“Like many Americans, I struggle with depression. As a doctor, I always urge my patients to take care of their health first and receive the support that they need. In recent months, my depression became more severe, so I decided to take my own advice and seek treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center,” Caraveo said.

“I am grateful for the time and attention their team has provided me with — the type of care every American deserves — while continuing the work for Colorado's 8th district. I'm sharing this today because I believe we need to de-stigmatize mental illness,” she continued.

Caraveo has made it her mission to ensure more people who need mental health support get access to treatment.

“In Colorado and across our country. It is my hope that the millions of people who struggle with depression, post-traumatic stress, anxiety or any other mental health issues seek help. I will continue to fight for access to counseling and mental health services so that any American that ever needs it, has access to it,” said Caraveo.

About one in six adults will suffer from depression at some point in their life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 16 million Americans suffer from depression each year.

A person may be suffering from depression if their sad mood lasts a long time and interferes with normal, everyday functioning, says the CDC. Symptoms include feeling sad or anxious often or all the time, not wanting to do things that used to be fun, trouble falling or staying asleep, sleeping too much, feeling guilty, worthless, or helpless, or having suicidal thoughts.

Depression can happen to any person at any age, says the CDC. While the exact cause of depression is unknown, it could be triggered by genetics, traumatic events, major life changes or a medical condition.

Depression can be treated with therapy and medication.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

