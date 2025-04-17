Eli Lilly’s Orforglipron shows potential for weight loss and diabetes control

Drugmaker Eli Lilly announced on Thursday that it has successfully completed a Phase 3 study of a daily pill that could lower blood sugar and aid weight loss. The pills could serve as an alternative to popular but costly GLP-1 injections such as Ozempic.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, less than 30% of Phase 3 studies are successful.

According to Eli Lilly, both the safety and efficacy of its candidate medication, Orforglipron, provided results similar to those of standard GLP-1 medications. Known side effects of GLP-1 medications include numerous adverse gastrointestinal reactions. Headaches, sore throats, and tiredness can also occur as side effects of these drugs.

According to Eli Lilly's study, the average 199-pound participant lost 9.7 pounds when taking a 3-milligram dose for 40 weeks. The weight loss increased to 12.2 pounds for those taking 6-milligram doses and 16 pounds for those on a 36-milligram dose.

Participants given a placebo lost 2.9 pounds.

The study also found that participants lowered their A1C levels by an average of 1.3% to 1.6% from a baseline of 8.0%.

"We are pleased to see that our latest incretin medicine meets our expectations for safety and tolerability, glucose control, and weight loss, and we look forward to additional data readouts later this year," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "As a convenient once-daily pill, Orforglipron may provide a new option and, if approved, could be readily manufactured and launched at scale for use by people around the world."

Many of these drugs were initially prescribed to help manage Type 2 diabetes but have since gained popularity for helping patients manage weight. According to the Cleveland Clinic, these medications manage blood sugar levels by triggering insulin release from the pancreas. The drugs also help slow digestion, which causes less glucose to enter the bloodstream. Additionally, the medicine affects satiety, allowing patients to feel full after eating, the Cleveland Clinic said.

The company did not set a timeline for when it would seek approval from government regulators.