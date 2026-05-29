CVS to cover Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity pill, reinstate Zepbound later this year

CVS is expanding weight-loss options in its drug plans.

The provider will begin covering Eli Lilly’s anti-obesity pill next month and will reinstate coverage of injectable Zepbound later this year.

Customers with CVS Caremark plans will still have access to Wegovy injections.

“We’re creating access and options that would not have existed without our leadership in the market,” said Ed DeVaney, President, CVS Caremark. “We acted boldly through active engagement and negotiation with our drug manufacturer partners to tackle affordability and access for our customers and their members.”

Obesity is a leading cause of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer, the World Health Organization said. In the United States, insurers have long covered GLP-1 drugs for treating diabetes but typically have not covered them for weight loss. These medications can cost more than $1,000 per month.

RELATED STORY | Without lifestyle changes, doctor says weight loss from GLP-1 drugs won’t last

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the drugs help manage blood sugar levels by triggering insulin release from the pancreas, slow digestion to limit glucose entering the bloodstream, and promote feelings of fullness.