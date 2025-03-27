Measles outbreak in Kansas doubles in size and 10 people are sickened in new Ohio outbreak

Health officials in Kansas say a measles outbreak in the state that has expanded to 23 cases may be liked to a larger outbreak ongoing in Texas.

Kansas' outbreak grew from 10 cases in three counties on Friday to 23 cases across six counties by Wednesday. Cases are now present in Grant, Morton, Stevens, Haskell, Gray and Kiowa Counties.

The outbreak in the state started on March 13. Only two of those infected are over the age of 18, according to state records.

In several of the affected counties, rates of vaccination against MMR are lower than the 95% threshold believed to confer community protection. Rates are 82% in Morton County, 83% in Stevens County, 58% in Haskell County and 66% in Gray County.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of measles, additional cases are likely to occur within the current outbreak area and the surrounding counties, especially among those who are unvaccinated," said Kansas health department spokeswoman Jill Bronaugh.

RELATED STORY | Measles case reported in D.C., possible exposure on Amtrak train

Meanwhile, an outbreak has grown to 10 known cases in Ashtabula County in Ohio. Health officials in that state say a visitor exposed people in that country and several others to the disease.

Ongoing outbreaks accounted for 9 measles case in Oklahoma, 43 cases in New Mexico and 327 in Texas.