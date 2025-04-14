Measles cases surge to six-year high with over 700 confirmed in 24 states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a troubling rise in measles cases across the United States, with over 700 confirmed cases in 24 states. This marks the highest number of cases recorded in six years and reflects an increase of more than 100 cases since last week.

The worst of the outbreaks is in the South Plains region of Texas, where the Department of State Health Services is reporting 541 cases since late January. Most infections have been reported in individuals under the age of 19. At least two children have died from measles-related causes so far this year.

Measles is highly contagious, and health officials are urging parents to ensure their children are vaccinated, starting as early as 12 months old. The CDC emphasizes that vaccination is critical for protecting against this serious viral illness.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called the outbreak a "call to action" and also urged Americans to get vaccinated.

"As healthcare providers, community leaders, and policymakers, we have a shared responsibility to protect public health," Kennedy wrote in a recent op-ed. "This includes ensuring that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated. We must engage with communities to understand their concerns, provide culturally competent education, and make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them."

