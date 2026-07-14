Health officials eye lettuce in spreading Cyclospora outbreak

Health officials in Michigan say lettuce and salad greens may be behind a diarrhea outbreak as cases rise above 3,000.

Lettuce and salad greens have repeatedly come up during the investigation into the Cyclospora parasite, but officials caution that other foods cannot be ruled out.

“Although we do not have a definite product identified as the source of the outbreak, we want to let Michiganders know what we have learned so far so they can take steps to protect their families,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement. “Early information has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.”

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No specific grower or supplier has been identified. Officials are recommending that consumers avoid pre-bagged lettuce and purchase whole heads of lettuce instead. They also recommend discarding outer layers of lettuce heads and thoroughly washing the inner heads before consuming.

Thirty-one states are reporting cases, but it is unclear whether they are all part of the same outbreak.

Cyclosporiasis is a foodborne illness caused by a microscopic parasite. People usually become infected through contaminated food or water, especially fresh produce. According to Scripps News medical expert Dr. Omer Awan, the parasite is commonly linked to lettuce, basil and other leafy vegetables.

“That’s usually been the culprit for the majority of the outbreaks that we’re seeing here in America, and the symptoms that people get usually occur about one week after exposure,” Awan said. “Most patients who get this typically have fatigue, cramping, nausea and explosive watery diarrhea.”

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Awan offered the following tips to help avoid infection: