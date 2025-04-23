Birth rates remain stagnant as US encounters aging population issues

The U.S. birth rate remained near record lows in 2024, further illustrating that the nation is at risk of a shrinking population.

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Wednesday, there were 54.6 births per 1,000 females ages 15-44, which was roughly the same as 2023's record low figure.

There were 3.622 million births in 2024, which was up slightly from 3.596 million in 2023. Although fewer Black and American Indian and Alaska Native mothers gave birth in 2024, there was an increase in Hispanic and Asian births. Fertility rates for Hispanic females increased by 2% in 2024 and by 3% for Asian women. Black women experienced a 4% decline in fertility rates.

The data also showed that teenagers were less likely to give birth. The fertility rate among females ages 15-17 declined by 4% last year, and by 3% for those ages 18-19.

The CDC's new data follows a report from the Congressional Budget Office that suggests that without immigration, the U.S. birth rate will not be sufficient to maintain the population. According to a report released in March, deaths will outnumber live births in the U.S. starting in 2033. This data comes as President Donald Trump and his administration place significant limitations on immigration to the U.S.

The report suggests that at that point, if the U.S. does not have net migration, the population would begin to shrink. The result of an aging population is a decrease in workforce participation and a higher proportion of the U.S. population using entitlement programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, the report indicates.

The CDC's report comes just days after the New York Times reported that the White House is looking at ways to increase the U.S. fertility rate. One of the ideas reportedly being considered is a $5,000 per mother "baby bonus." The bonus would be paid after the child's birth, the New York Times reported.

President Donald Trump was asked about this idea earlier this week and quickly said it sounded like a "good idea."