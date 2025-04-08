As measles spreads to another state, how early can babies be vaccinated?

The Indiana Department of Health reported its first confirmed case of measles in the state since early 2024.

Officials said the child from Allen County, which includes Fort Wayne, had not been vaccinated. The patient is recovering, and no other information will be shared to protect their privacy, officials said.

This is the first case of measles in Indiana since it was detected in a Lake County resident in early 2024, according to IDOH.

RELATED STORY | Second child died from measles-related causes in West Texas, where cases are nearing 500

As of April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a total of 607 confirmed measles cases in 27 states, not including Indiana. Two children have died from measles-related illnesses in Texas, where a growing outbreak has infected hundreds of people. The Texas Department of State Health Services says a majority of those impacted were not vaccinated.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles at 12 to 15 months and again at 4 to 6 years of age — before going to kindergarten, but children as young as 6 months old can receive the measles vaccine if they are at risk.

If a child gets a vaccine before 12 months of age, they should also plan to get two more doses on the usual schedule, with the first being at 12 to 15 months.

Health officials say measles begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes about 7 to 14 days after exposure.

Adults are encouraged to check with their health care providers to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group in Indianapolis.

RELATED STORY | Can adults get a measles shot if they don’t know their childhood vaccine status?