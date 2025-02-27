Advisory committee cancels flu shot meeting amid uncertainty in HHS leadership

A government advisory committee tasked with recommending the composition of annual flu shots has abruptly canceled an upcoming meeting without providing a reason.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has canceled a meeting scheduled for March, which was slated to discuss the composition of the 2025-26 flu shots. Traditionally, the committee meets each winter to issue recommendations on the following season's flu vaccines.

Influenza vaccines are adjusted annually to best target the most prominent strains of the virus. Vaccine manufacturers then have several months to translate these government recommendations into the following season's flu shot.

The cancellation of this meeting follows the postponement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meetings, which were scheduled for this week. That committee was set to vote on recommending RSV vaccines for adults, along with making other recommendations for influenza, meningococcal, and chikungunya vaccines.

Additionally, the CDC committee was also scheduled to hear a presentation regarding Moderna's Phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine that the company has highlighted for its easier storage compared to other COVID-19 shots.

It is unclear whether these meeting disruptions are related to new leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, now leads HHS, which oversees the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC. Although he states he is not anti-vaccine, he has frequently expressed skepticism regarding the safety and efficacy of routine vaccinations. Kennedy had previously indicated that he would not reduce access to vaccines during his confirmation.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee has postponed hearings in the past. In May 2024, the committee delayed a meeting by several weeks to gather more information on COVID-19 vaccines before issuing a final recommendation for the 2024-25 vaccine.

The CDC reports this year has been more active for flu activity. So far, the CDC estimates that there have been at least 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths caused by the flu.