Hangout Music Festival adds more artists to the line-up

GULF SHORES, AL — The 2023 Hangout Music Festival is out now.

The three-day music festival just added more artists to the lineup covering a wide range of music genres which gives you a chance to not only enjoy your favorite one but allows you to discover new ones in the process.

New additions to the festival include Highly Suspect, Meet Me @ The Altar, Hippie Sabotage. These acts will join a jam-packed lineup with R&B artist SZA , the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Calvin Harris.

The festival takes place in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 19-21 and there’s still time to get a ticket.

General admission starts at $349 which is regular admission into Hangout 2023 along with Re-entry and Beach and swimming access to designated beach clubs.

If VIP is more of your wave there’s a VIP option or a bundle that can be split between you and three other friends. This tier includes perks such as: Up-front viewing at all main stages with complimentary drinks, private air-conditioned restrooms, along with Priority VIP entrances.

If you want to go a step up and vacation in luxury there’s a Super VIP option available that includes the price of the ticket and perks from all of the other ticket tiers along. You will also get complimentary gourmet meals prepared by award-winning chefs, Golf cart shuttles between stages, and access to stageside pools at Hangout main stage.

If you already purchased your ticket, the day-by-day schedule is coming soon, so you can plan accordingly.

If you want to get a ticket, vacation package or upgrade your trip visit https://www.hangoutmusicfest.com/.

