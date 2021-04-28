GMA Pet of the Week: Jake

"Everyone meet adoptable dog: Jake from State Farm!

HUSBAND: Yeah, I'm married.

Does it matter?

JAKE : That's no issue, I would love to have a family.

WIFE: Who are you talking to?

AAA

HUSBAND: It's Jake from State Farm. Sounds like a really good pup.

WIFE: Jake from State Farm at 9:00 in the morning? What are you wearing, "Jake from State Farm?"

JAKE : Ahhh...a cool shirt and khaki fur.

WIFE: She sounds hideous.

HUSBAND: Well, she's a he, so—

And a good boy Jake is, indeed!

Interested in adopting this good boy? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Just head to https://acadianaanimalaid.org/adopt/ [acadianaanimalaid.org] and put in your application and we'll be calling YOU!"