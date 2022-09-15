Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Face Cream Packs A Lot Of Hydration Into A Lightweight Moisturizer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As temperatures begin to fall and windy weather picks up, it can show on our delicate skin. Cooler weather can dry us out, especially on our faces. This can leave us looking more tired and aged. Skin appears more youthful when it’s hydrated. Plump skin can reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles and leave us with a special glow.

We can protect our skin from the elements and get back our healthy radiance with the help of a good facial moisturizer. When it comes to finding the perfect face cream, most of us want something that is quick-absorbing and provides a dewy glow that won’t leave us looking like we’ve just slathered a stick of butter across our cheeks.

Adobe

It can be difficult to find a cream that treats both oily and dry skin, but there’s one on Amazon that does just that.

As you run this whipped plum cream gel into the skin, it begins to sink into pores, creating visibly plump, glowing skin.

Featuring Kakadu, Illawarra and Burdekin plums to brighten, polyglutamic acid to add moisture and boost the efficacy of hyaluronic acid, and ice willowherb extract to balance skin, this lightweight but still hydrating formula is designed to leave combo skin balanced.

The 50 ml $39.00 Glow Recipe Plum Plump cream works well on most skin types to combat dryness or dullness and loss of firmness and elasticity. To use, rub a dime-size amount onto clean skin morning and night. If you use serum, apply this afterward. Then gently pat the face until the cream is fully absorbed.

Users like that it didn’t leave skin feeling greasy or slick. We like that this vegan and cruelty-free product is also free from parabens, mineral oil, drying alcohols, phthalates, synthetic dyes and fragrances. The glass jar is also refillable. You can purchase plastic tub replacements that simply pop in.

With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Face Cream comes highly rated.

Maggie W. declared it the “best hydrating cream ever” and said it immediately remedied her dry skin patches around her nose.

“The elasticity in my skin has improved and my face has never felt so hydrated. Not oily at all or greasy. It’s literally perfect,” she said.

Reviewer Kimberly P. found it to have a pleasant scent.

“A lightweight cream that glides across the skin. Makeup can be applied over it without feeling heavy or thick. Love this product,” she said.

