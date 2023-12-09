Get paid $10,000 to watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas

If you’re already looking past the holiday season and gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, there’s a paying gig you may want to apply for before the Big Game.

Oddspedia is looking for an Official Novelty Bets Analyst, who will earn $10,000 cash and a trip to Las Vegas to watch Super Bowl LVIII in person. The winning applicant will receive $5,000 before the gig to cover travel expenses if needed, then another $5,000 after the work is completed.

To apply, make sure you can travel to Las Vegas the weekend of Feb. 10-11, 2024, then head to Oddspedia’s website and fill out a short form answering some basic questions. The hardest one asks you to predict which song will lead off the halftime show. (Obviously, you do not have to have the correct answer.)

If chosen, you’ll be tasked with taking notes during the pre-match, game, halftime and post-game analysis. You will really need to pay attention, as you’ll be answering specific questions like “Was the coin toss heads or tails?” and “Did the national anthem time go over or under?”

Some of these detailed questions apply even after the game is over — like “What color of Gatorade was poured over the winning Head Coach?” You have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 to apply.

While the teams that will be playing in the Super Bowl have not yet been decided, Usher has been announced as the halftime performer.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” said Usher in a press statement released by Apple Music, the National Football League and Roc Nation.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. If you aren’t chosen as Oddspedia’s Official Novelty Bets Analyst or don’t have tickets to head there, you can watch at home on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+.

