George Clooney says he invokes Santa to get his twins to behave

He sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good.

Not George Clooney. Santa — and Clooney’s kids are fully aware.

The megastar shared one of his parenting strategies with Peoplethis week, and it’s a seasonal favorite. But he doesn’t mind deploying it year-round when his 6-year-old twins misbehave.

“They’re still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let’s say in July, I have a call from Santa,” Clooney said at the L.A. premiere for his latest film, “The Boys In The Boat.”

Clooney went on to describe an elaborate scheme he’s set up with a pal. When things are going a bit awry with the kids, he has his friend call to check in — and the caller ID on Clooney’s phone says “Santa.”

“And I go, ‘Hey Santa, how’s it going?’” Clooney said. “And he’s like, ‘Everything’s going good. How are the kids?’ And I go, ‘Well, I don’t know. Kids, how are you guys doing?’ They’re like, [whining]. And then I get away with it.”

The man’s won multiple Oscars. Of course he can pull off a realistic fake-friendship with Santa, no problem.

Clooney’s kids, Alexander and Ella, were not in attendance at the premiere, so no word from them on the true effectiveness of the Santa ploy. That’s a good thing, too, since he might be able to use the trick a little while longer if they don’t hear about it.

Amal Clooney, prominent attorney and George’s wife, did walk the red carpet with him, however, looking stunning as ever.

“The Boys In The Boat,” which Clooney directed, is based on a 2014 nonfiction book about the unlikely triumph of the 1936 U.S. Olympic rowing squad.

“These kids rowed not because they were a legacy, but because they wanted to eat,” Clooney told “Good Morning America.” “Just for food. The major theme was, ‘We gotta do things together. We need to be together. We’re better all of us together.’”

The movie opens in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day. Hopefully, Clooney sent Santa a free ticket!

