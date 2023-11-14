Gannett hires Beyoncé reporter after trending job listing

Say her name, say her name.

Journalist Caché McClay has been chosen as Gannett's inaugural Beyoncé reporter after a nationwide search to fill the role.

Hundreds of applicants got in formation for a shot at the job, but McClay stood out among the rest.

McClay is a Cleveland, Ohio, native who graduated from Howard University in 2017. She has work experience spanning Hearst Television, NBC News and BBC News. She most recently covered entertainment news at TMZ in Los Angeles.

Starting Monday, McClay will be based in Nashville, covering Beyoncé for more than 200 publications under Gannett's umbrella, including The Tennessean and USA Today.

"The demanding role requires close coverage of Beyonce's complex business and entertainment empire, including the upcoming film documenting her $580 million-grossing Renaissance World Tour and a new perfume line, among other products," said USA Today in its announcement.

Alongside her journalism experience, McClay told USA Today that Beyoncé was an inspiration and beloved by her family.

"I grew up in a Beyoncé household, my mother and sister are fans," McClay said. "More than playing music, Beyoncé's impact has shown us the possibilities are endless."

Michael A. Anastasi, editor of The Tennessean and Gannett's vice president of local news, said McClay is the perfect person to cover all things Bey.

"We are so very excited to launch what will prove to be unparalleled coverage of an amazing businesswoman and artist," Anastasi said in USA Today's announcement. "Caché is well prepared for this role, and her unique experience will further strengthen our extraordinary team of music journalists."

Gannett also recently hired a Taylor Swift reporter, which was listed at the same time as the role to cover Beyoncé. Bryan West was tapped as the Swiftie journalist for the job.

