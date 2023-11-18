'Frozen 4' movie 'might be' in the works, Disney CEO Bob Iger says

Disney is not "letting it go" anytime soon.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has revealed a fourth "Frozen" movie is in the works, just nine months after announcing a third installment of the animated musical franchise was on the way.

Iger shared the news Thursday from Hong Kong Disneyland, where he was celebrating the park's Nov. 20 opening of its new "World of Frozen" area.

While speaking to "Good Morning America" anchors Robin Givens and Michael Strahan, Iger said, "I'll give you a little surprise there Michael: 'Frozen 3' is in the works, and there might be a 'Frozen 4' in the works, too."

The Disney executive didn't go into too much detail about "those films," but he did add, "Jenn Lee, who created 'Frozen' — the original 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2' — is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

In February, Iger confirmed "Frozen 3" was in production during a quarterly earnings call, also sharing that another "Toy Story" movie and a "Zootopia" sequel were in the works.

And Lee, the franchise co-creator and co-director, shared at the BFI London Film Festival last month that she was "blown away" and "so excited" about what she's seen about the third film so far, according to Variety.

Its two leading stars, Idina Menzel as Elsa and Kristen Bell as Anna, have also publicly shared their openness to returning to the roles in other movies. And Josh Gad, who plays Olaf, shared on X two days after Iger announced "Frozen 3" that he was "Excited to head back… into the Unknown," a nod to a song from the sequel.

Elsa and Anna's Arendelle story has brought Disney $2.6 billion in just the first two films, which were released in 2013 and 2019. The "Frozen" story has also spawned its own audio series, Broadway musical and other theme park attractions across the world.

