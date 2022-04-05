Flood Insurance Will Now Be Rated Differently For Home Owners

Around Acadiana, some residents will see a decrease in homeowners flood insurance.

"They changed all that so now every single house is rated individually based on a few different factors. Is it close to a flood source, coastline bodies of water, coulees, bayous and things of that nature? And we are seeing big differences here," insurance agent Patrick Painter said.

According to the FEMA Risk Rating County Breakdown, in most parishes around Acadiana, homeowners will see lower flood insurance costs.

Although, there are some parishes where homeowners can see an increase to their flood insurance.

In St. Landry Parish 1.5% of residents will see a $40 to $50 monthly increase.

In St. Mary 2.5% of residents will see a $40 to $50 monthly increase.

In Vermillion Parish 1.9% of residents will see a $40 to $50 monthly increase.

"You can have these homes that have Coulees that run through their backyards but are in zone X because they are built to have enough. But they get water in their homes from time to time," Painter said.

Painter also gives advice on how flood insurance can be lowered in your area.

"Retention ponds do help rates. There are some hoops that those people will have to jump through to prove that they're there, have them noticed by FEMA, but they are definitely a big factor in keeping flood water out of people's houses," Painter added.

