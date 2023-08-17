Feds say these recalled dehumidifiers have caused dozens of fires

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a new recall on 1.56 million dehumidifiers while issuing an alert on previously recalled dehumidifiers.

The CPSC said the 1.56 million Gree dehumidifiers part of the new recall have caused 23 fires resulting in $168,000 in property damage. There have also been 688 reported incidents of these units overheating.

Federal officials say the overheating Gree dehumidifiers can cause burn injuries and property damage.

The recall involves popular brands including Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

The dehumidifiers were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart locations from 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.

A full list of the affected units is on the CPSC website.

Meanwhile, the agency reissued a warning on dozens of other dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree. The warning involved Danby, De’Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima dehumidifiers that were first recalled in 2013.

Since then, the dehumidifiers have been associated with causing four deaths after the units reportedly overheated and caused fires. The CPSC said about 450 fires have been reported, causing over $19 million in property damage.

The CPSC said that one of the deaths were reported in 2016, while three more fatalities tied to the faulty dehumidifiers happened last year.

The dehumidifiers included in the CPSC's warning were sold from 2005 through 2014 at AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe’s, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam’s Club, Sears and Walmart locations.

A full list of affected dehumidifiers is on the CPSC website.

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website. You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.

