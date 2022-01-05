Fatal Fire in Opelousas, Bodies of Two Boys Found

Opelousas, La - The Opelousas Fire Department is investigating a fatal fire that claimed the lives of boys.

According to Fire Chief Charles Mason it happened at a home in the 1900 block of Jake Drive.

The chief says the the fire was reported at 1:22am. Firefighters arrived on scene at 1:26am. They say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Four occupants were able to escape the fire, but the bodies of two male occupants were found in the home.

Chief Mason says the two boys are 11 and 12-years-old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.