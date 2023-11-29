Family of Rosalynn Carter to say final goodbyes as she's laid to rest

On the third day of ceremonies honoring Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady will finally be laid to rest.

Unlike the first two days of tributes, Wednesday’s will be a more intimate service for family members and some invited guests.

The service will take place around 11 a.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia.

After the church service, the former first lady will be transported for a private burial with family to her home in Plains. She and former President Jimmy Carter, her husband of 77 years, lived there for the entirety of their time together — except only when Carter served as governor and president.

Both Rosalynn and Jimmy were born in Plains, and knew each other their whole lives.

After recently entering hospice care, Rosalynn died at home at the age of 96. Jimmy, who is 99, also entered end-of-life care 10 months ago.

Rosalynn Carter's ceremonies began Monday with a motorcade through Atlanta. Members of the public were invited to pay their respects as she lay in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

SEE MORE: Presidents, fellow first ladies gather for Rosalynn Carter's services

On Wednesday, a grand service with a prestigious guest list saw music, scriptures and speeches celebrating Carter as a wife, mother and pillar in politics.

In attendance were U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, in addition to every living former first lady: Melania Trump, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton. Former President Bill Clinton was also in attendance.

Carter’s children and grandchildren also attended, some of whom took part in her service. Her son Chip Carter and grandson Jason Carter delivered moving speeches that also garnered several laughs. Her daughter Amy Carter read a love letter from Jimmy to Rosalynn written 75 years ago. Some of Rosalynn’s grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.

Journalist Judy Woodruff, who has an extensive history covering the Carters, and longtime aide and friend Kathy Cade also delivered speeches on the trailblazer they knew as Rosalynn.

Speakers painted a picture of a dynamic woman with traits of leadership and power, but also shared intimate stories showcasing her funny and lighthearted nature.

Pastor Tony Lowden, the Carters' personal pastor, closed the ceremony with words of his own.

