Everything you need to know about Delcambre’s new LED street lights

Delcambre, La. - The city of Delcambre is embarking on its largest energy-saving project this year. In the next couple of months, they will start replacing its street lights on highway 14 with more efficient LEDs.

Why the change to LED street lights?

The project is expected to improve safety and help with street light outages. Over the past years, the city has replaced numerous street lights because the bulbs would burn out after a month. Only six out of the 19 street lights on highway 14 are currently illuminating the town.

How much will it cost?

The city is trying to work with electrical company Energy on this project. The city is prepared to purchase the LED equipment for the light pole and would like Energy to assist with the rest but this is still not confirmed.

Back in 2018, replacing the bulbs cost the city $4,300. Declambre Mayor Pam Blakely is hoping to reduce this cost with this switch.

When will this take into effect?

Delcambre Mayor Blakley says there’s still no set date for the installation of the lights but she’s hopeful it will be soon.

Mayor Blakely told KATC she’s looking forward to the new improvements. “We want to say Welcome to Delcambre and be all lit up. We want the lights for the people going through the highway, for the policemen seeing cars, for people at their businesses, and for people walking the streets.”

This change is also helping business owners like first generation Mexican-American Pablo Rodriguez. Food truck Tacos El Gallo Fino is bringing the Mexican spirit to the streets of Delcambre.

Located on highway 14, Rodriguez says this is a prime location and he’s excited about the new street light changes that are expected to come.

“If we don’t have any street lights, it would be bad because if we had a wreck or if a vehicle would come to my business you know, we’d have a disaster,” he said.

Rodriguez says he’s hoping these new positive changes can help grow his business.