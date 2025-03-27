Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishEvangeline Parish

Actions

Water system employee accused of stealing more than $30,000

Handcuffs
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted
and last updated

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a former employee of the Reddell Vidrine Water system on theft.

Deputies say they were called by the system's board to investigate the theft of more than $30,000 from the system's accounts.

The investigation determined that the former employee had written herself unauthorized checks as well as made unauthorized purchases using the water system checking and savings accounts. The audit put the amount at $31,133.80.

Haley Rae Manuel of Eunice was booked with theft of more than $30,000 and several counts of monetary instrument abuse.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.