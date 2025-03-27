Water system employee accused of stealing more than $30,000

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a former employee of the Reddell Vidrine Water system on theft.

Deputies say they were called by the system's board to investigate the theft of more than $30,000 from the system's accounts.

The investigation determined that the former employee had written herself unauthorized checks as well as made unauthorized purchases using the water system checking and savings accounts. The audit put the amount at $31,133.80.

Haley Rae Manuel of Eunice was booked with theft of more than $30,000 and several counts of monetary instrument abuse.

