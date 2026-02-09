Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VPPD asking for help to solve robbery

Courtesy of Ville Platte Police Department
Ville Platte Police are asking for help to solve an armed robbery that happened in the city last week.

A man entered the Dollar General on Tate Cove Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, police say. He robbed the store at gunpoint. He has a slender build, and was wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans and a clown Halloween mask.

He had a black gun with an extended clip.

Here are some photos:

Chief A. Perry Thomas asks if anyone has any information about this case to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.