VPPD asking for help to solve robbery

Ville Platte Police are asking for help to solve an armed robbery that happened in the city last week.

A man entered the Dollar General on Tate Cove Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, police say. He robbed the store at gunpoint. He has a slender build, and was wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans and a clown Halloween mask.

He had a black gun with an extended clip.

Here are some photos:

Chief A. Perry Thomas asks if anyone has any information about this case to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.