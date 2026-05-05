VPHS statement on death of student

Ville Platte High School posted the following on their Facebook page about the death of one of its students.

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our own—a ninth-grade Bulldog, gone too soon. Javion was a sweet spirit who brought light wherever he went. His bright smile, love for sports, and laughter could lift any room. He was a gentle, remarkable young man with a heart that will never be forgotten.



This loss is truly heartbreaking, and while words cannot ease the pain, we hold onto the memories and the impact he made on so many lives. Javion will be missed beyond measure.



As we grieve, let us keep his loved ones, the VPHS school community, and our entire city lifted in heartfelt prayers. During this difficult time, grief counseling will be available for students and staff who may need support.



Only time can help us begin to process such a tragic loss, but together, we can lean on one another. Let’s stand united in love, compassion, and strength as we honor the life of our beloved Bulldog



Ville Platte High School